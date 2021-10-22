LPL Financial LLC Cuts Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJL)

LPL Financial LLC lowered its position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJL) by 12.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 308,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,866 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 1.28% of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $7,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSJL. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1,015.0% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Souders Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 83.5% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 21,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 9,739 shares during the period.

BSJL opened at $22.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.02. Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $22.90 and a 1-year high of $23.18.

