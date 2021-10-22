LPL Financial LLC Grows Position in Principal Millennials Index ETF (NASDAQ:GENY)

LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Principal Millennials Index ETF (NASDAQ:GENY) by 1,297.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 113,005 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 104,921 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 6.65% of Principal Millennials Index ETF worth $7,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Principal Millennials Index ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 14,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Principal Millennials Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $214,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Principal Millennials Index ETF by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 3,851 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in Principal Millennials Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $316,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Principal Millennials Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $499,000.

Get Principal Millennials Index ETF alerts:

NASDAQ GENY opened at $63.29 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.63. Principal Millennials Index ETF has a 52 week low of $48.38 and a 52 week high of $67.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.089 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. This is an increase from Principal Millennials Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st.

Further Reading: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for Principal Millennials Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Millennials Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.