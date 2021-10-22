LPL Financial LLC Grows Position in Principal Millennials Index ETF (NASDAQ:GENY)

LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Principal Millennials Index ETF (NASDAQ:GENY) by 1,297.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 113,005 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 104,921 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 6.65% of Principal Millennials Index ETF worth $7,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Principal Millennials Index ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 14,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Principal Millennials Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $214,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Principal Millennials Index ETF by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 3,851 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in Principal Millennials Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $316,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Principal Millennials Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $499,000.
NASDAQ GENY opened at $63.29 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.63. Principal Millennials Index ETF has a 52 week low of $48.38 and a 52 week high of $67.87.
