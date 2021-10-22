LPL Financial LLC Has $6.94 Million Position in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA)

LPL Financial LLC reduced its holdings in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 157,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,940 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 2.05% of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF worth $6,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 7,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 249.0% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 17,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 12,688 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF stock opened at $45.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.30. VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.04 and a fifty-two week high of $46.31.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 12th were issued a $0.069 dividend. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th.

