LPL Financial LLC Has $6.94 Million Stock Holdings in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA)

LPL Financial LLC cut its position in shares of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 157,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,940 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 2.05% of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF worth $6,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Apella Capital LLC bought a new stake in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,197,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 155,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,859,000 after purchasing an additional 21,502 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 49.9% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 46,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 15,566 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 249.0% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 17,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 12,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 323,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,428,000 after purchasing an additional 11,316 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VSDA opened at $45.45 on Friday. VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF has a 52-week low of $35.04 and a 52-week high of $46.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.30.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th were given a $0.069 dividend. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th.

