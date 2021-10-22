LPL Financial LLC Has $7.12 Million Stock Holdings in Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY)

LPL Financial LLC decreased its stake in shares of Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY) by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 763,243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 121,432 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.68% of Party City Holdco worth $7,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PRTY. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Party City Holdco during the second quarter worth $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Party City Holdco in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Party City Holdco in the second quarter valued at $81,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Party City Holdco in the first quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new position in Party City Holdco in the second quarter valued at $114,000. 75.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Party City Holdco from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Party City Holdco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Party City Holdco from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th.

In other Party City Holdco news, Director Steven J. Collins bought 4,000 shares of Party City Holdco stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.56 per share, with a total value of $26,240.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 80,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $528,690.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Party City Holdco stock opened at $7.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $843.82 million, a PE ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 3.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.07 and its 200 day moving average is $7.86. Party City Holdco Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.67 and a 1 year high of $11.06.

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.13. Party City Holdco had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 71.82%. The firm had revenue of $535.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.90 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Party City Holdco Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

About Party City Holdco

Party City Holdco, Inc engages in the supply of decorated party goods. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment designs, manufactures, contracts for manufacture and distributes party goods, including paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties and stationery throughout the world.

