LPL Financial LLC Has $7.24 Million Holdings in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 176,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,702 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.26% of Main Street Capital worth $7,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Main Street Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in Main Street Capital by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Main Street Capital by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders lifted its position in Main Street Capital by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 3,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. 17.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MAIN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Main Street Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Main Street Capital from $43.50 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Main Street Capital in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Main Street Capital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.20.

NYSE:MAIN opened at $43.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.75 and its 200-day moving average is $41.60. Main Street Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $26.68 and a 52-week high of $43.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.51.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 126.72% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The company had revenue of $67.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.56 million. Equities analysts predict that Main Street Capital Co. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.77%. Main Street Capital’s payout ratio is currently 120.00%.

Main Street Capital is a principal investment firm that provides long-term debt and equity capital to lower middle market companies. Main Street’s investments are primarily made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors and generally have annual revenues ranging from $10 million to $100 million.

