LPL Financial LLC Has $7.47 Million Holdings in BHP Group (NYSE:BHP)

LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) by 32.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 102,569 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 24,850 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $7,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BHP. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of BHP Group by 130.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,144,449 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $79,414,000 after buying an additional 648,138 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of BHP Group by 75.5% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,408,247 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $97,717,000 after buying an additional 605,893 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of BHP Group by 47.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,198,563 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $83,168,000 after buying an additional 383,763 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of BHP Group by 78.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 641,184 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $46,999,000 after buying an additional 281,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the first quarter worth about $19,014,000. 5.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BHP Group alerts:

Shares of BHP opened at $55.93 on Friday. BHP Group has a 12-month low of $46.90 and a 12-month high of $82.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.88.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $4.00 per share. This represents a yield of 9.6%. This is a positive change from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $2.02. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. BHP Group’s payout ratio is currently 118.69%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised BHP Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays cut BHP Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $594.25.

BHP Group Profile

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

Read More: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.