LPL Financial LLC Has $7.53 Million Holdings in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)

LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) by 38.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 412,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 114,801 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.19% of The Macerich worth $7,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of The Macerich in the second quarter worth about $1,097,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Macerich by 1,725.0% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $951,000 after buying an additional 16,405 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in shares of The Macerich by 6,096.5% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,199,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,896,000 after buying an additional 1,180,406 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Macerich by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,411,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,261,000 after purchasing an additional 915,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Macerich by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,846,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $471,702,000 after purchasing an additional 6,704,782 shares during the last quarter. 72.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Macerich alerts:

MAC stock opened at $18.19 on Friday. The Macerich Company has a 1-year low of $6.42 and a 1-year high of $25.99. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.16 and a beta of 2.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.09 and its 200-day moving average is $16.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.50). The Macerich had a negative net margin of 36.62% and a negative return on equity of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $215.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Macerich Company will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The Macerich’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.78%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MAC shares. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on The Macerich from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded The Macerich from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $10.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on The Macerich from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on The Macerich to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded The Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Macerich presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.19.

In other news, CAO Christopher J. Zecchini sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.15, for a total value of $54,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven L. Soboroff sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.72, for a total value of $354,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

The Macerich Company Profile

Macerich Co operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of regional and community shopping centers located throughout the United States. It conducts all of its operations through the operating partnership and the management companies.

Featured Story: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for The Macerich Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Macerich and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.