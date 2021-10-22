LPL Financial LLC Has $7.61 Million Holdings in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,348 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Life Storage worth $7,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Life Storage in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Life Storage in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Life Storage by 103.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new position in Life Storage during the 2nd quarter worth $151,000. 94.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LSI opened at $126.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Life Storage, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.29 and a 12 month high of $129.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.73. The stock has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.55, a P/E/G ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 0.34.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.41). Life Storage had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 7.60%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Life Storage, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 13th will be given a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 12th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. This is a boost from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.65%.

LSI has been the topic of several research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Life Storage in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Life Storage from $105.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Truist upped their price objective on Life Storage from $105.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Life Storage from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Life Storage from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.13.

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

