LPL Financial LLC Has $7.85 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF)

LPL Financial LLC lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF) by 32.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,496 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 1.10% of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF worth $7,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GMF. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $296,000. Altus Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 20,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,735,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF during the second quarter worth $159,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 16,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after acquiring an additional 4,744 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GMF opened at $129.85 on Friday. SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF has a 12-month low of $113.75 and a 12-month high of $146.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.43.

SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the S&P Asia Pacific Emerging BMI Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in emerging Asian Pacific markets.

