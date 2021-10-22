LPL Financial LLC Has $8.05 Million Holdings in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 390,603 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,297 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 1.84% of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF worth $8,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 26,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 5.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 6.6% during the second quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 434.7% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 25.8% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period.

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF stock opened at $21.22 on Friday. Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF has a 52-week low of $12.97 and a 52-week high of $21.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.54.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a $0.128 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. This is an increase from Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

