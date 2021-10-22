LPL Financial LLC Increases Position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,718 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $7,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 28.9% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 147 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.4% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,590 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $929,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P increased its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 6.3% during the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 622 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC increased its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 24.2% during the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 226 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 6.3% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 744 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 92.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:WST opened at $422.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.00. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a one year low of $253.85 and a one year high of $475.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $438.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $379.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 3.13.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.72. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 28.58% and a net margin of 20.58%. The business had revenue of $723.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $665.55 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, KeyCorp lifted their target price on West Pharmaceutical Services from $350.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, VP Quintin J. Lai sold 9,672 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.76, for a total value of $4,456,470.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

