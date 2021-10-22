LPL Financial LLC Increases Stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV) by 20.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 854,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 143,948 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.20% of Sprott Physical Silver Trust worth $7,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 183,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 17,145 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $360,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 4.7% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 254,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after acquiring an additional 11,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 9.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 210,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,935,000 after acquiring an additional 18,645 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PSLV opened at $8.44 on Friday. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a 52 week low of $7.46 and a 52 week high of $11.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.95.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which engages in the provision of a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.

