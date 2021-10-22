LPL Financial LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $7,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Humana by 18.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,241,494 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,534,114,000 after buying an additional 1,612,251 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Humana by 164.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 176,550 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $74,018,000 after buying an additional 449,846 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in Humana by 42.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 810,674 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $339,906,000 after buying an additional 242,847 shares during the period. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Humana during the first quarter valued at $91,980,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Humana during the first quarter valued at $59,498,000. 91.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on HUM. Cowen began coverage on Humana in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $479.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Humana from $500.00 to $513.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Humana in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Barclays assumed coverage on Humana in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $500.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Humana has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $486.92.

In related news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total value of $1,924,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Humana stock opened at $460.81 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $408.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $429.14. The company has a market cap of $59.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Humana Inc. has a 52-week low of $370.22 and a 52-week high of $475.44.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $6.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.03. Humana had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 3.09%. The company had revenue of $20.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.51 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 21.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.93%.

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

