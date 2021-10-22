LPL Financial LLC Increases Stock Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 23.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,158 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,967 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $7,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Ross Stores by 10.6% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 76,305 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $9,462,000 after acquiring an additional 7,321 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in Ross Stores by 5.1% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,178,146 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $146,090,000 after acquiring an additional 56,843 shares during the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ross Stores by 5.1% during the second quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 108,618 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $13,469,000 after acquiring an additional 5,240 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Ross Stores by 97.5% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 408,430 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $50,645,000 after acquiring an additional 201,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in Ross Stores by 3.9% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 89,501 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $11,098,000 after acquiring an additional 3,353 shares during the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on ROST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Loop Capital cut shares of Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $145.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.64.

ROST opened at $110.71 on Friday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.68 and a 1 year high of $134.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $115.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.11. The firm has a market cap of $39.34 billion, a PE ratio of 29.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.39. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 45.58% and a net margin of 7.73%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th were issued a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 97.44%.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

