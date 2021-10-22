LPL Financial LLC Increases Stock Position in Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 295,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,015 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.66% of Tekla Healthcare Investors worth $7,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HQH. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Tekla Healthcare Investors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Tekla Healthcare Investors by 73.1% in the 2nd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 1,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Tekla Healthcare Investors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Tekla Healthcare Investors by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HQH opened at $26.16 on Friday. Tekla Healthcare Investors has a 1 year low of $19.43 and a 1 year high of $28.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.49.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. This is a boost from Tekla Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.95%.

Tekla Healthcare Investors is a closed-end investment fund, which engages in investing in the healthcare industry including biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals. Its objective is to provide long-term capital appreciation through investments in companies in the healthcare industry. The company was founded on October 31, 1986 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

