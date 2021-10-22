LPL Financial LLC Lowers Holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

LPL Financial LLC lessened its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 138,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,296 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.08% of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $7,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 526.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHO opened at $51.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.21 and a 200 day moving average of $51.25. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $51.01 and a 12-month high of $51.47.

