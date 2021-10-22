LPL Financial LLC Lowers Stock Position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

LPL Financial LLC lowered its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,296 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.08% of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $7,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 940.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,963,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,739,610,000 after buying an additional 30,698,957 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 8.6% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,874,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,955,000 after buying an additional 464,607 shares during the period. NextCapital Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 3,291,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,581,000 after purchasing an additional 399,056 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,155,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,634,000 after purchasing an additional 145,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fund Evaluation Group LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC now owns 2,721,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,417,000 after purchasing an additional 14,619 shares during the last quarter.

SCHO opened at $51.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.25. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $51.01 and a 1 year high of $51.47.

