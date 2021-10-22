LPL Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 40,161 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,100,000. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.06% of Axon Enterprise at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AXON. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. 75.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 31,289 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total transaction of $6,195,222.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Joshua Isner sold 11,083 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.37, for a total transaction of $2,032,289.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 332,491 shares in the company, valued at $60,968,874.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 107,230 shares of company stock worth $19,977,518 over the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AXON shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axon Enterprise from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Axon Enterprise presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.50.

Shares of Axon Enterprise stock opened at $184.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -170.92 and a beta of 0.46. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.66 and a 1-year high of $212.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $179.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.28.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.63). Axon Enterprise had a negative net margin of 8.69% and a negative return on equity of 7.35%. The company had revenue of $218.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.07 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER Weapons and Software and Sensors segments. The TASER Weapons segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

