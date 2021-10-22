LPL Financial LLC Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI Italy ETF (NYSEARCA:EWI)

LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Italy ETF (NYSEARCA:EWI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 240,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $7,784,000. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 1.47% of iShares MSCI Italy ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $190,000. Cutler Group LP raised its position in iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 6,900.0% in the second quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 7,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $253,000. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $363,000.

Get iShares MSCI Italy ETF alerts:

Shares of EWI opened at $33.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.59. iShares MSCI Italy ETF has a 1-year low of $22.56 and a 1-year high of $34.53.

iShares MSCI Italy Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Italy Capped Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Italy 25/50 Index (Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Milan Stock Exchange.

See Also: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Italy ETF (NYSEARCA:EWI).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Italy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Italy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.