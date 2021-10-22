LPL Financial LLC Purchases 116,232 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 42.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 390,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 116,232 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $8,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in KeyCorp by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 112,375,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,320,553,000 after buying an additional 2,704,372 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 15.2% during the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,382,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636,639 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 2.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 69,994,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,398,498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499,672 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 14.9% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 11,400,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $235,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in KeyCorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,319,000. Institutional investors own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp stock opened at $23.78 on Friday. KeyCorp has a 12 month low of $12.12 and a 12 month high of $24.57. The company has a market capitalization of $22.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 30.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. KeyCorp’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KEY shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on KeyCorp from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.73 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.84.

In related news, insider Jamie Warder sold 3,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total value of $62,146.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. it provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

