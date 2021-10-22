LPL Financial LLC Purchases 21,050 Shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) by 13.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 178,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 21,050 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.12% of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF worth $7,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acima Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 49,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,645,000 after buying an additional 3,912 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 157.2% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 8,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 5,030 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 4,343 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 87.4% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 502,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,821,000 after buying an additional 234,519 shares in the last quarter.

EWZ opened at $30.10 on Friday. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a 12-month low of $26.56 and a 12-month high of $42.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.78.

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

