LPL Financial LLC Purchases 85,855 Shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI)

LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI) by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 499,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 85,855 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund were worth $7,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund in the first quarter worth about $2,669,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 595,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,352,000 after purchasing an additional 134,634 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 796,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,084,000 after purchasing an additional 91,576 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 40.8% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 217,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,413,000 after purchasing an additional 62,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 15.5% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 221,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,472,000 after buying an additional 29,639 shares during the period.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund stock opened at $16.31 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.55. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.20 and a twelve month high of $16.71.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th.

About Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. The firm intends to receive current income through investment in real estate securities and also capital appreciation. It also manages investment strategies such as hedged real estate securities portfolios and private real estate multimanager strategies for investors.

