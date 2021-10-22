LPL Financial LLC Raises Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY)

LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 173,789 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,159 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.68% of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF worth $7,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUTY. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 240.0% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 366.7% in the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 56.2% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the second quarter valued at about $103,000.

NYSEARCA:FUTY opened at $43.24 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.69. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a 12 month low of $37.91 and a 12 month high of $45.14.

