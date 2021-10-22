LPL Financial LLC Raises Stake in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) by 21.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,992 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,568 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.11% of Fastly worth $7,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Fastly by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,071,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,424,000 after buying an additional 278,846 shares during the last quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP grew its holdings in Fastly by 22.0% during the first quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 11,349,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,619,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044,190 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Fastly by 11.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,272,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,644,000 after acquiring an additional 440,740 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in Fastly by 25.9% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,433,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,450,000 after acquiring an additional 294,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fastly by 13.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,092,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,126,000 after acquiring an additional 125,354 shares during the period. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Fastly from $45.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Fastly in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. William Blair lowered shares of Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Fastly from $55.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Fastly from $46.00 to $33.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

In other Fastly news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.60, for a total value of $41,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 70,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,952,518.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total transaction of $703,986.63. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,981,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $291,939,931.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 84,721 shares of company stock valued at $3,671,831. 10.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE FSLY opened at $49.58 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 9.78 and a current ratio of 9.78. The company has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.58 and a beta of 1.14. Fastly, Inc. has a one year low of $33.87 and a one year high of $122.75.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $85.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.98 million. Fastly had a negative net margin of 55.22% and a negative return on equity of 16.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge cloud platform, edge software development kit (SDK), content delivery and image optimization, video and streaming, cloud security, load balancing, and managed CDN. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

