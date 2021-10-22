LPL Financial LLC Raises Stake in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL)

LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL) by 1,676.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 192,393 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 181,560 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.67% of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF worth $6,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Proequities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $179,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 224.0% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 110,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,791,000 after purchasing an additional 76,324 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $177,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $386,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,257,000.

Shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF stock opened at $37.31 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.24. JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $24.78 and a 52 week high of $37.40.

