LPL Financial LLC Sells 117,680 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR)

LPL Financial LLC lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR) by 60.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 75,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117,680 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.45% of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF worth $7,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RWR. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 300.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 144,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,728,000 after purchasing an additional 108,558 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,662,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 2,089.9% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 49,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,207,000 after purchasing an additional 47,358 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 79.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 102,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,793,000 after purchasing an additional 45,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,435,000.

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF stock opened at $113.51 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.31. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $74.34 and a 12-month high of $114.47.

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

