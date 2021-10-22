LPL Financial LLC Sells 121,432 Shares of Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY)

LPL Financial LLC lowered its holdings in Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY) by 13.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 763,243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 121,432 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.68% of Party City Holdco worth $7,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CAS Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Party City Holdco by 4.7% during the first quarter. CAS Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,986,623 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $92,722,000 after buying an additional 723,000 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Party City Holdco by 5.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 271,098 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,573,000 after buying an additional 14,694 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Party City Holdco during the first quarter worth about $3,803,000. Diameter Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in Party City Holdco during the first quarter worth about $26,972,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Party City Holdco during the second quarter worth about $653,000. 75.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Party City Holdco alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Party City Holdco from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Party City Holdco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Party City Holdco from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th.

In related news, Director Steven J. Collins acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.56 per share, with a total value of $26,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $528,690.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 2.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PRTY opened at $7.54 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.61, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $843.82 million, a PE ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 3.89. Party City Holdco Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.67 and a twelve month high of $11.06.

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.13. Party City Holdco had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 71.82%. The company had revenue of $535.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.90 million. Equities analysts forecast that Party City Holdco Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Party City Holdco Company Profile

Party City Holdco, Inc engages in the supply of decorated party goods. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment designs, manufactures, contracts for manufacture and distributes party goods, including paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties and stationery throughout the world.

Recommended Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY).

Receive News & Ratings for Party City Holdco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Party City Holdco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.