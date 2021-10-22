LPL Financial LLC Sells 16,521 Shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO)

LPL Financial LLC decreased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO) by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 110,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,521 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 1.01% of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF worth $7,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 644.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF during the first quarter worth $164,000. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 87.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the period.

Shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF stock opened at $69.65 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.81. VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF has a 12 month low of $59.15 and a 12 month high of $81.39.

