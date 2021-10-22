LPL Financial LLC Sells 9,408 Shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

LPL Financial LLC reduced its stake in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 438,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,408 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.08% of AGNC Investment worth $7,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 513.5% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 434,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,333,000 after purchasing an additional 363,380 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 1,076.2% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 6,457 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,252,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,660,000 after purchasing an additional 544,726 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 78,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 62.4% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 18,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 7,106 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.54% of the company’s stock.

AGNC stock opened at $16.60 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.14 and its 200-day moving average is $16.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.02. AGNC Investment Corp. has a twelve month low of $13.72 and a twelve month high of $18.84.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 17.84% and a net margin of 160.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a oct 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 8.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.33%.

In other news, Director Gary D. Kain sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total value of $495,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities decreased their price target on AGNC Investment from $18.50 to $17.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays reduced their price objective on AGNC Investment from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded AGNC Investment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AGNC Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.28.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

