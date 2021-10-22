LPL Financial LLC Trims Stock Holdings in The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT)

LPL Financial LLC reduced its stake in The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT) by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 955,604 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 605,119 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in The Gabelli Utility Trust were worth $7,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust by 88.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,764 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,230 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its position in The Gabelli Utility Trust by 19.1% during the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 7,834 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners purchased a new position in The Gabelli Utility Trust during the second quarter worth about $103,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its position in The Gabelli Utility Trust by 14.3% during the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 13,299 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,664 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in The Gabelli Utility Trust during the second quarter worth about $174,000.

NYSE GUT opened at $8.01 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.74. The Gabelli Utility Trust has a twelve month low of $6.70 and a twelve month high of $8.30.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.49%.

About The Gabelli Utility Trust

The Gabelli Utility Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It makes its investments in stocks of companies providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, water, telecommunications services, and infrastructure operations.

