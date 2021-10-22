LSL Property Services (LON:LSL) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $425.71

LSL Property Services plc (LON:LSL)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 425.71 ($5.56) and traded as high as GBX 475.48 ($6.21). LSL Property Services shares last traded at GBX 459 ($6.00), with a volume of 91,736 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.14, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 453.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 425.71. The firm has a market capitalization of £482.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th.

LSL Property Services plc provides residential property services for lenders, buyers and sellers of residential properties, tenants, and landlords in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Estate Agency; Financial Services; and Surveying and Valuation Services. The Estate Agency segment is involved in the sale and letting of residential properties; operation of a network of high street branches; and provision of repossession and asset management services.

