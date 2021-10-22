Luby’s (NYSE:LUB) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.94

Luby’s, Inc. (NYSE:LUB) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.94 and traded as high as $5.04. Luby’s shares last traded at $4.97, with a volume of 145,010 shares.
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.94. The firm has a market cap of $153.92 million, a P/E ratio of -6.21 and a beta of 1.17.
The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 25th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 2nd.
About Luby’s (NYSE:LUB)
Luby’s, Inc operates as a multi-branded company in the restaurant industry and in the contract food services industry. It operates through the following segments: Luby’s Cafeterias, Fuddruckers Restaurants, Cheeseburger in Paradise, Fuddruckers Franchise Operations, and Culinary Contract Services. The Luby’s Cafeterias segment includes the results of the company-owned Luby’s Cafeterias restaurants.
