Luby’s (NYSE:LUB) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.94

Luby’s, Inc. (NYSE:LUB) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.94 and traded as high as $5.04. Luby’s shares last traded at $4.97, with a volume of 145,010 shares.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.94. The firm has a market cap of $153.92 million, a P/E ratio of -6.21 and a beta of 1.17.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 25th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 2nd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Luby’s by 96.4% in the third quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,342,314 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $18,150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,131,532 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Luby’s by 41.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,510,041 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,799,000 after acquiring an additional 442,238 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Luby’s by 2.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 424,777 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 9,925 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Luby’s by 12.4% in the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 267,552 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 29,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Luby’s in the second quarter worth $354,000. 33.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Luby’s (NYSE:LUB)

Luby’s, Inc operates as a multi-branded company in the restaurant industry and in the contract food services industry. It operates through the following segments: Luby’s Cafeterias, Fuddruckers Restaurants, Cheeseburger in Paradise, Fuddruckers Franchise Operations, and Culinary Contract Services. The Luby’s Cafeterias segment includes the results of the company-owned Luby’s Cafeterias restaurants.

