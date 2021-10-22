Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) will report earnings per share of ($0.12) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Luminar Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.13). The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Luminar Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($0.58) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.49) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.53) to ($0.45). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Luminar Technologies.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $6.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.38 million.

LAZR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Luminar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised Luminar Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $22.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.60.

Luminar Technologies stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.70. The stock had a trading volume of 2,046,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,040,701. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.42. Luminar Technologies has a 12 month low of $9.95 and a 12 month high of $47.80.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies during the third quarter worth about $262,000. Polianta Ltd raised its position in shares of Luminar Technologies by 68.6% during the third quarter. Polianta Ltd now owns 80,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 32,800 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Luminar Technologies by 44.8% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies during the third quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Becker Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies during the third quarter worth about $2,128,000. 16.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Luminar Technologies

Luminar Technologies, Inc operates as a vehicle sensor and software company for passenger cars and commercial trucks. The company operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Other Component Sales. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells lidar sensors, and related perception and autonomy software solutions for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and other related industries.

