Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Price Target Cut to C$13.00

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) had its target price decreased by analysts at National Bankshares from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 26.95% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on LUN. CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a C$14.00 target price on shares of Lundin Mining in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a C$15.30 price target (down previously from C$17.00) on shares of Lundin Mining in a research report on Friday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$13.90 to C$11.90 in a report on Monday, August 9th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$13.50 to C$12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$12.95.

Shares of TSE LUN remained flat at $C$10.24 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 734,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,303,609. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$9.85 and its 200 day moving average is C$11.80. The firm has a market cap of C$7.53 billion and a PE ratio of 9.82. Lundin Mining has a twelve month low of C$7.73 and a twelve month high of C$16.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The mining company reported C$0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.31 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$1.07 billion during the quarter.

In other news, Senior Officer Peter Thomas Rockandel sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.17, for a total transaction of C$279,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at C$502,650. Also, Director Catherine Jean Garrett Stefan acquired 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$8.91 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,896.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$552,420.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

