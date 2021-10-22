LyondellBasell Industries (LYB) to Release Earnings on Friday

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, October 29th. Analysts expect LyondellBasell Industries to post earnings of $5.78 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.67 by $0.46. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 49.55%. The company had revenue of $11.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 108.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect LyondellBasell Industries to post $20 EPS for the current fiscal year and $16 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE LYB opened at $96.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.22. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1 year low of $66.72 and a 1 year high of $118.01. The company has a market capitalization of $32.30 billion, a PE ratio of 7.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $97.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.66.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.57%.

LYB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Alembic Global Advisors reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.60.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

