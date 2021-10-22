Mace Security International (OTCMKTS:MACE) Stock Price Up 1.7%

Mace Security International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MACE) rose 1.7% on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.37 and last traded at $0.37. Approximately 110,719 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 147,006 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.36.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.48.

Mace Security International (OTCMKTS:MACE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.40 million for the quarter.

Mace Security International, Inc designs, manufactures, assembles, markets and sells consumer safety, personal defense, and electronic surveillance equipment and products to retailers, distributors, and individual consumers. It also offers tactical munition products and weapon systems for law enforcement and security professionals under Mace and Take Down brands.

