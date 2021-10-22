MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $67.50.

A number of analysts recently commented on MTSI shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 400 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.34, for a total value of $25,736.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John L. Ocampo sold 207,500 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.32, for a total transaction of $12,931,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 455,935 shares of company stock worth $28,849,146. Insiders own 30.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions during the second quarter worth $58,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions during the first quarter valued at $103,000. FORA Capital LLC raised its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $218,000. 70.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MTSI opened at $66.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.45, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.20. MACOM Technology Solutions has a 1-year low of $32.75 and a 1-year high of $69.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.92 and a 200 day moving average of $60.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 5.47 and a quick ratio of 4.51.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $152.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.85 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 6.40%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MACOM Technology Solutions will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and market of semiconductors and modules. Its products include integrated circuits (IC), multi-chip modules (MCM), power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and complete subsystems.

