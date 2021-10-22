Macquarie Group Ltd. Boosts Holdings in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) by 76.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,792,198 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 776,467 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 1.63% of First American Financial worth $111,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in First American Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in First American Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in First American Financial by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 623 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in First American Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in First American Financial by 729.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. 85.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on First American Financial from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First American Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, First American Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.43.

Shares of NYSE:FAF opened at $75.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.01 and a 200 day moving average of $65.69. The company has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a PE ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 1.21. First American Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $44.05 and a 12-month high of $76.00.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. First American Financial had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 11.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that First American Financial Co. will post 6.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. This is a boost from First American Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 7th. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 37.43%.

First American Financial Corp. operates as an insurance company. It provides title insurance and settlement services to the real estate and mortgage industries. The company operates its business through the following segments: Title Insurance & Services and Specialty Insurance. The Title Insurance & Services segment provides title insurance, escrow, closing services and similar or related financial services domestically and internationally in connection with residential and commercial real estate transactions.

