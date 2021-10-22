Macquarie Group Ltd. Grows Stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,814,003 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,318 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 0.30% of General Mills worth $110,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GIS. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 182.3% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 372,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,676,000 after purchasing an additional 240,304 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP raised its position in shares of General Mills by 70.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 38,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,347,000 after buying an additional 15,954 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of General Mills by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 75,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,589,000 after buying an additional 4,909 shares during the period. Shilanski & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of General Mills by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 36,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,241,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the period. Finally, Stansberry Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of General Mills by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 59,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,646,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

In other General Mills news, General Counsel Richard C. Allendorf sold 9,731 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.54, for a total value of $589,114.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 9,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total value of $597,601.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,070 shares of company stock valued at $2,917,291 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GIS shares. Citigroup raised General Mills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered General Mills from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on General Mills from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on General Mills in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered General Mills from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Mills has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.57.

Shares of NYSE GIS opened at $62.49 on Friday. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.96 and a 1 year high of $64.65. The firm has a market cap of $37.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.56.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 25.61% and a net margin of 12.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.83%.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

