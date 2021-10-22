Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $102.99 Million Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 281.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 553,534 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 408,432 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.48% of Tractor Supply worth $102,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 16.0% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,571 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.3% during the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 178,119 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,141,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the second quarter worth approximately $13,383,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 28.1% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 6,531 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Finally, Parcion Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 22.3% during the second quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 38,674 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,196,000 after purchasing an additional 7,043 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

In other Tractor Supply news, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 3,786 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total transaction of $749,628.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 9,455 shares in the company, valued at $1,872,090. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 3,527 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total transaction of $724,339.99. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,949,461.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,742 shares of company stock worth $5,456,913 in the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TSCO stock opened at $210.42 on Friday. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $127.78 and a 1 year high of $213.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $199.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $189.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.29. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 49.01%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. Tractor Supply’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 7.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.28%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TSCO. Bank of America lowered shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $217.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $205.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.05.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

