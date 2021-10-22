Macquarie Group Ltd. Increases Position in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,348,851 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,495 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 2.42% of Rapid7 worth $127,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RPD. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rapid7 in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,511,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Rapid7 in the 1st quarter valued at $595,000. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rapid7 in the 2nd quarter valued at $304,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Rapid7 by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 32,877 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,111,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Rapid7 by 220.6% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,718 shares during the period.

Get Rapid7 alerts:

Rapid7 stock opened at $124.91 on Friday. Rapid7, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.09 and a 12-month high of $127.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.76 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $117.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 25.64% and a negative return on equity of 177.30%. The company had revenue of $126.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.09 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Rapid7, Inc. will post -1.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $95.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.47.

In other news, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 15,887 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.12, for a total transaction of $1,797,137.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 270 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.50, for a total transaction of $33,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,750,962.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,883 shares of company stock worth $6,491,888 over the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Rapid7

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. It also offers security and product consulting services.

Further Reading: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Rapid7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.