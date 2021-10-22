MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.63 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.63) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for MacroGenics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.81) and the highest is ($0.14). MacroGenics posted earnings of ($0.66) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MacroGenics will report full-year earnings of ($2.84) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.24) to ($2.17). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($2.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.61) to ($0.95). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow MacroGenics.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $30.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.55 million. MacroGenics had a negative net margin of 109.07% and a negative return on equity of 41.16%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of MacroGenics in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of MacroGenics in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised MacroGenics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MacroGenics in a research note on Sunday, September 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MacroGenics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.43.

NASDAQ MGNX opened at $19.43 on Friday. MacroGenics has a 52 week low of $18.16 and a 52 week high of $36.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.17. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.83 and a beta of 2.23.

In related news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.64 per share, with a total value of $2,064,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.94 per share, with a total value of $8,376,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in MacroGenics by 122.9% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 963 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MacroGenics in the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MacroGenics in the first quarter worth $76,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in MacroGenics in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in MacroGenics during the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 93.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MacroGenics Company Profile

MacroGenics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering and developing antibody-based therapeutics designed to modulate the human immune response for the treatment of cancer. Its product pipeline includes Margetuximab, Flotetuzumab, Retifanlimab, Enoblituzumab, Tebotelimab, MGC018, MGD019, IMGC936, and MGD014 for infectious diseases.

