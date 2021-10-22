MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.33.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MacroGenics in a research report on Sunday, September 19th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of MacroGenics in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MacroGenics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on shares of MacroGenics in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock.

Get MacroGenics alerts:

NASDAQ MGNX opened at $19.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -8.83 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.17. MacroGenics has a 52-week low of $18.16 and a 52-week high of $36.48.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.38). MacroGenics had a negative net margin of 109.07% and a negative return on equity of 41.16%. The firm had revenue of $30.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.55 million. On average, research analysts predict that MacroGenics will post -2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MacroGenics news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.64 per share, for a total transaction of $2,064,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.94 per share, with a total value of $8,376,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in MacroGenics during the first quarter worth $80,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of MacroGenics in the first quarter worth about $59,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 4,191.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 58,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,855,000 after acquiring an additional 56,881 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 7.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 947,051 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,163,000 after acquiring an additional 62,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 24.0% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 118,059 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,761,000 after acquiring an additional 22,887 shares in the last quarter. 93.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MacroGenics Company Profile

MacroGenics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering and developing antibody-based therapeutics designed to modulate the human immune response for the treatment of cancer. Its product pipeline includes Margetuximab, Flotetuzumab, Retifanlimab, Enoblituzumab, Tebotelimab, MGC018, MGD019, IMGC936, and MGD014 for infectious diseases.

Featured Article: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for MacroGenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MacroGenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.