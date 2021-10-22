Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) Plans $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 22nd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%.

Macy’s has decreased its dividend payment by 75.0% over the last three years. Macy’s has a dividend payout ratio of 15.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Macy’s to earn $3.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.5%.

Shares of Macy’s stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,670,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,238,104. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.27. The firm has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.11. Macy’s has a fifty-two week low of $6.01 and a fifty-two week high of $28.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $1.07. Macy’s had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 27.50%. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.81) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 58.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Macy’s will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Macy’s declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, August 19th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have commented on M shares. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Macy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Macy’s from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Macy’s from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Macy’s from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of Macy’s from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.60.

In other news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.83, for a total transaction of $40,511.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

