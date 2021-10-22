Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $75.36

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $75.36 and last traded at $78.31, with a volume of 81417 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $77.41.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MDGL shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $151.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $184.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $134.00 to $111.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.60.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -5.34 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.59 and a 200 day moving average of $100.42.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.58) by ($0.14). Equities analysts anticipate that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -15.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MDGL. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $53,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 1,057.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 1,523 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 69.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages on the development and commercialization of innovative therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product, MGL-3196, is used for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and familial hypercholesterolemia.

