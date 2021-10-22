Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Raises Dividend to $1.04 Per Share

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of 1.038 per share by the pipeline company on Friday, November 12th. This represents a $4.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This is a positive change from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03.

Magellan Midstream Partners has increased its dividend by 16.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 20 consecutive years. Magellan Midstream Partners has a payout ratio of 97.4% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities analysts expect Magellan Midstream Partners to earn $4.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.11 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 98.1%.

Get Magellan Midstream Partners alerts:

Shares of MMP stock opened at $51.31 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.13. Magellan Midstream Partners has a one year low of $33.95 and a one year high of $53.85.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $653.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.73 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 42.25% and a net margin of 35.90%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Magellan Midstream Partners will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

MMP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.19.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

See Also: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.