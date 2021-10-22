Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.33.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MMP shares. Mizuho increased their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America began coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 20th.

Get Magellan Midstream Partners alerts:

NYSE:MMP opened at $51.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 12 month low of $33.95 and a 12 month high of $53.85.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $653.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.73 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 42.25% and a net margin of 35.90%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Magellan Midstream Partners will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MMP. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC boosted its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 16.4% during the first quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 136,045 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,899,000 after buying an additional 19,187 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 7.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,389 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 60.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 44,383 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 16,667 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 13.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 140,954 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,111,000 after purchasing an additional 16,495 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 1.0% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 25,040 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.41% of the company’s stock.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

See Also: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.