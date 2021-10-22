Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.33.
Several equities analysts recently commented on MMP shares. Mizuho increased their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America began coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 20th.
NYSE:MMP opened at $51.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 12 month low of $33.95 and a 12 month high of $53.85.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MMP. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC boosted its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 16.4% during the first quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 136,045 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,899,000 after buying an additional 19,187 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 7.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,389 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 60.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 44,383 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 16,667 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 13.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 140,954 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,111,000 after purchasing an additional 16,495 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 1.0% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 25,040 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.41% of the company’s stock.
About Magellan Midstream Partners
Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.
