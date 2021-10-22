Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.65 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report issued on Thursday, October 21st. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lear now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.65 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.62. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS.

Get Magnolia Oil & Gas alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on MGY. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.46.

MGY stock opened at $20.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a fifty-two week low of $4.09 and a fifty-two week high of $21.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.49. The stock has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.44 and a beta of 2.47.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 25.33% and a return on equity of 23.92%. The business had revenue of $250.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.42 million.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.15%. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently -800.00%.

In other Magnolia Oil & Gas news, CEO Stephen I. Chazen acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.12 per share, with a total value of $706,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John B. Walker sold 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $92,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 56.9% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 8.3% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 1.0% during the second quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 116,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 0.3% during the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 438,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 4.2% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 35,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.56% of the company’s stock.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in oil and gas exploration and production business. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on July 31, 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Article: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.