MahaDAO Market Capitalization Reaches $12.52 Million (MAHA)

MahaDAO (CURRENCY:MAHA) traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 22nd. MahaDAO has a total market cap of $12.52 million and approximately $1.74 million worth of MahaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, MahaDAO has traded 72.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One MahaDAO coin can currently be bought for $5.09 or 0.00008392 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001649 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.38 or 0.00071560 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.37 or 0.00073188 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $65.48 or 0.00108023 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $60,563.34 or 0.99908352 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,933.95 or 0.06489640 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.55 or 0.00022345 BTC.

About MahaDAO

MahaDAO launched on December 17th, 2020. MahaDAO’s total supply is 9,997,846 coins and its circulating supply is 2,461,704 coins. The official website for MahaDAO is mahadao.com . MahaDAO’s official message board is medium.com/mahadao . The Reddit community for MahaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/mahadao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MahaDAO’s official Twitter account is @themahadao

According to CryptoCompare, “MAHA is a governance token that empowers the token holders to vote on savings rates, stability fees, direction, strategy and future course of action for the ARTH coin.The MAHA tokens help keep the ARTH coin completely decentralised.”

MahaDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MahaDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MahaDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MahaDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

